Look and feelFilesPrototypes
Menu
Buy now
Close
Look and feelFilesPrototypesBuy now
Pinterest
Copy link

Made by Great Simple Studio during fall of 2017.
we create best digital products for designers. see all

Untitled719
iOS templates for Sketch

Create vibrant app designs faster and easier with a giant collection of templates for Sketch. Over 120 screens are logically connected with each other and combined into 6 app prototypes, matching the most popular app store categories. All templates look flawless on every iPhone, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and even iPhone SE.

Read moreRead less
Includes:Specs:
Includes:
  • 6 app prototypes
  • 124 screen templates
  • A lot of UI elements
  • Sketch library w/ symbols
  • Text & shared styles
Specs:
  • Sketch 48+ compatible
  • 3 files
  • Around 190mb in total
  • Supports all iPhone resolutions
  •  
C – 1Look and feel

Bold look, vibrant feel

Untitled719 is designed to help you deliver the message of your future app UI clearly and distinctly. Universal but bright, modern but classy, flexible but self-sufficient — we prepared for you a strong and stylish system that will work perfectly with whatever project you’re working on.

Inspiration: reduced styles

Design principles of Untitled719 are based on the idea of radical simplification. We decided to reduce number of text styles, colors and make the interface elements bolder to stand out in the layout. For us it was both fun and ambitious — getting back to the roots and rethinking the basics of early internet aestetics in the context of modern interaction-oriented interface design. The goal was to make it very usable, universal but contemporary and outstanding at the same time. The inspiration was found everywhere around us — architecture, fashion, navigation systems, along with prints and editorial design.

Read moreRead less

Wayfinding, typography hierarchy, contrast

The look and feel of Untitled719 perfectly matches the iOS 11 main UI design features, described and released during WWDC 2017. The idea of “Wayfinding” and typography-focused hierarchy make interfaces look clean and interact with users in the most effective way. We keep all that in mind.

“What’s new in iOS 11” @ WWDC 2017– 6:44
C – 2Files

High-end files for Sketch

Components and templates are named, sorted, and combined into Sketch files, including all recent features such as Resizing Options, Overrides and Libraries support.

All iPhone resolution support

We’ve added resizing options for every element of the collection, so you can adapt any screen to all iPhone resolutions, even landscapes. iPhone X required a special case, so we made a separate version for it.

Supported resolutions
Primary device
Sec. device
File
Resolution (px)
Res.(px)
iPhone SE*
iPhone 5, 5S, 5C
– 320 x 568
iPhone SE Lanscape
iPhone 5, 5S, 5C Landscape
– 568 x 320
iPhone 8*
iPhone 6, 6S, 7
– 375 x 667
iPhone 8 Landscape
iPhone 6, 6S, 7 Landscape
– 667 x 375
iPhone 8+*
iPhone 6+, 6S+, 7+
– 414 x 736
iPhone 8+ Landscape
iPhone 6, 6S, 7 Landscape
– 736 x 414
iPhone X
 
– 375 x 812
iPhone X Landscape
 
– 812 x 375

Please note: Unfortunately, resizing to iPhone X Landscape can’t bypass elements and content overlapping by iPhone X notch. You need to move elements manually.

Library connect

Two files with iPhone 8 and iPhone X templates are connected within a Library that contains all the necessary symbols and frequently used elements. Sketch Library allows you to make changes on the fly for all your connected files.

Learn more about Sketch Libraries
File
Contains
Type
Templates
iPhone 8
Templates
iPhone X
Library
Symbols
A - iPhone 8 - Untitled719.sketchB - iPhone X - Untitled719.sketchC - Library - Untitled719.sketch
C – 3Prototypes

Prototypes. Feel like a real app

The screens of Untitled719 are logically connected with each other and combined into 6 apps. It means you can use them as an interactive prototype of your future app.

Interactive prototypes
1. Shopping2. Social3. News4. Education5. Productivity6. Navigation

Shopping

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 24 screens in this category

Social

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 24 screens in this category

News

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 24 screens in this category

Education

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 24 screens in this category

Productivity

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 24 screens in this category

Navigation

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 24 screens in this category

Shopping

Perfect for any kind of e-commerce projects, app for online shop, mobile version of web shop. Catalogues, discover, cart, checkout, profile, settings etc. All the necessary screens for online commerce enthusiasts.

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 22 screens in this category

Social

Connecting with people, browsing, reading and making posts – all those common scenarios are included in the Social category of Untitled719. Great resources for any app or mobile website based on user’s relations.

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 25 screens in this category

News

All about content, how to organize it and how to interact with it. It includes screens with articles, posts, digests, discoveries and other collection views. Perfect for blogs, online magazines and any other app with a focus on content.

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 21 screens in this category

Education

Thorough template made to help you organize items with a lot of info, details and different media (such as courses and lessons). Perfect for educational projects, but also helpful for any item-based app or mobile site.

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 21 screens in this category

Productivity

Tasks, reminders, calendars, flows, timelines and more – beautifully detailed screens that always hard to design and even harder to manage. Great for tools and utilities based on schedule and time flow.

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 20 screens in this category

Navigation

The map-based template that includes complex screens with information about places, routes, lists of favorites, etc. We’ve even added a navigator and perfect search result screens.

  • Click! Prototype is interactive
  • 21 screens in this category
PREVIEW IPHONE X VERSION INsketch CloudPREVIEW INsketch CloudOpen

Pre-made prototypes

It’s always better to work on your design in a global way, so we’ve made 6 apps based on the most popular App Store categories to get you covered for multiple kinds of future projects. Think of how screens connect and customize elements at the same time.