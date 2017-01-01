Inspiration: reduced styles

Design principles of Untitled719 are based on the idea of radical simplification. We decided to reduce number of text styles, colors and make the interface elements bolder to stand out in the layout. For us it was both fun and ambitious — getting back to the roots and rethinking the basics of early internet aestetics in the context of modern interaction-oriented interface design. The goal was to make it very usable, universal but contemporary and outstanding at the same time. The inspiration was found everywhere around us — architecture, fashion, navigation systems, along with prints and editorial design.

